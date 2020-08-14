Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Smith Brothers biscuit jar, green & brown ivy, cream ground, square shape, silver lid with finial, bail handle, 7 1/4 inches, $55.
- Rudolstadt group, 5 girls holding hands, around well, playing Ring Around the Rosy, pink print dresses, flower band, porcelain, Ernst Bohne Sohne, 6 5/8 inches, $175.
- Doll, Vogue, Ginny, Miss 1910, plastic, mohair wig, brown sleep eyes, 5-piece body, blue dotted Swiss dress, snap shoes, 1950, 8 inches, $290.
- Furniture, coffee table, geometric base, black paint, round marble top, designed by T. Muller & I. Barringer for Kittinger, 1950s, 14 x 42 inches diameter, $315.
- Marble carving, pedestal, dark green, Classical style, carved spiral twist, incised standard, octagonal base, c. 1920, 41 x 10 inches, $650.
- Cut glass ice tub & underplate, Carolyn pattern by J. Hoare, flared, 2 triple notched handles, notched plate, American Brilliant Period, 6 1/4 x 10 inches, $750.
- Toy soccer game, 2 boys playing, fenced field, flag in center, tin lithograph, painted, clockwork mechanism, Germany, 7 1/2 x 14 inches, $1,475.
- Lamp, electric, Tripod, Terrence Robsjohn Gibbings, chromed steel, 3 supports, center band, tapered linen shade, Widdicomb, c. 1950, 47 x 19 inches, pair, $1,875.
- Phonograph, Victor III, oak case, molded columns and trim, oak spear tip horn, original felt on turntable, c. 1920, 32 x 16 inches, $2,000.
- Auto sign, Packard, Ask The Man Who Owns One, porcelain, white letters & lines, blue ground, maker’s mark, Walker & Co., Detroit, 24 x 55 inches, $6,765.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.