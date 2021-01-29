Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Glass-Bohemian candy dish, green cut to clear, hand painted pink, yellow and green flowers, gilt scrolls and trim, domed cover with large knob finial, 5 x 3 inches, $60.
- Stoneware, jug, whiskey, brown glazed top and handle, stencil label, stamped 3, E.S. Pierce Co., Worcester, Mass., c.1910, 3 gal., 16 inches, $190.
- Doorstop, Charleston Dancers, stylized clothing, black suit on man, red and gilt dress on woman, cast iron, painted, Demilune base, art deco style, Hubley, 8 3/4 inches, $310.
- Toy, fire wagon, hose reel, yellow, embossed word “Hose” on both sides, seated driver, black suit, crank, cast iron, Kenton, 3 3/4 x 9 x 3 3/4 inches, $420.
- Redware, pitcher, mottled brown and green glaze, bulbous, squat, rolled rim, applied S-curved handle, Shenandoah Valley, 5 inches, $730.
- Clock, figural, Napoleonic soldier, tricorn hat, blinking eyes, painted cast iron, dial on stomach, Continental model, Bradley & Hubbard, 17 inches, $940.
- Jewelry, necklace, three strands of green beads, six large gilt roses, emerald green blown glass clusters, Miriam Haskell, 16 3/4 inches, $1,130.
- Furniture, table, dressing, Queen Anne, mahogany, fan carving, one long over three short drawers, cabriole legs, Massachusetts, 1700s, 33 x 29 x 21 inches, $1,415.
- Game, Game of the Wild West, board, two spinners with bases, nine cowboys and Indians, instruction booklet, R. Bliss, original box with graphics, 1889, 19 inches, $2,250.
