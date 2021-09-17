Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Cast iron kettle and trivet, painted black, shaped brass handle, marked “12 Pts.,” “Holcroft,” and “Specially Made For The/Esse/Cooker” with Esse diamond shape logo, trivet with three legs and penny feet, England, 1800s, kettle 12 x 14 inches, $70.
Sterling silver glove stretcher, hammered finish with sea creatures, beaded scrollwork, monogramed FA on handle, marked, Whiting, c. 1890, 9 inches, $125.
Blenko bottle, clear blown glass, pear form, flared and flattened rim, faceted hollow teardrop stopper, 20th century, 33 3/4 inches, $250.
Jewelry, pin, circle, 14 pear-shaped opal cabochons, prong set, spiral twisted 14K yellow gold frame, retro, 1 1/4 inches diameter, $315.
Pair of Bohemian glass lusters, green cut to clear, thumbprint cutting, gold trim, notched rim with 10 hanging spear prisms, early 1900s, 11 x 5 5/8 inches, pair, $440.
Clock, Regency, mahogany, rectangular, stepped roof top, brass panels, ring handles over brass fretwork, brass fusee movement, silvered dial, Roman numerals, marked “Adams, 84 Cannon St., London, England,” 1800s, 16 x 11 inches, $500.
Clothing, scarf, Hermes, Couvertures et Tenues de Jour, 10 horses under blankets with owners’ colors, equestrian-themed accents, yellow ground, gilt frame, 38 x 38 inches, $570.
Lamp, desk, chromed metal, disc base, elongated C support with hanging domed shade, dark patina, metal label, Apollo Electric Co., Chicago, c. 1930, 22 inches, $935.
Furniture, breakfront, Chippendale style, mahogany, four glazed doors with fretwork, lower case with gadrooned molding, two center paneled doors, four blind fretwork drawers recessed on each side, 85 x 72 x 23 inches, $2,520.
Cigarette case, 14K yellow gold and platinum, engine turned stripes, TKE monogram in rectangle on top, hinged openwork bar inside, black fitted case, stamped Tiffany & Co., 4 x 3 1/4 inches, $4,410.
