Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Lladro figurine, Spotted Brown Cow, reclining, marked, 7 inches long, $50.
- Chair, chrome, continuous arm frame, cantilevered seat, green fabric, Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin, 32 x 22 inches, $175.
- Tole coal scuttle, gilt flowers in a basket, red ground, two scroll handles, four trefoil feet, France, 1800s, 19 x 24 inches, $250.
- Libbey glass jam jar, lid and underplate, Harvard pattern, oval, faceted finial on lid, American Brilliant Period, 9 inches, $345.
- Necklace, pendant, three Muses dancing, trees on sides, tortoiseshell, openwork, tortoiseshell link chain, c.1925, pendant 2 3/4 inches, chain 30 inches, $530.
- Candlestick, torchiere, wrought iron, scrolls, fleur-de-lis, notched edges, pricket holder, scrolled tripod base, Samuel Yellin, 71 inches, pair, $610.
- Doll, automaton, grandmother grinding coffee, holds grinder in lap, cloth clothing, 30 x 16 inches, $1,350.
- Disneyana toy, Mickey & Minnie Mouse seesaw, celluloid figures, metal base, windup, pendulum mechanism, Japan, 1930s, box, 3 x 2 1/2 x 2 1/2 inches, $1,870.
- Wedgwood bowl, Fairyland Lustre, glazed and gilt, stylized trees and swirls, marked Wedgwood, c.1920, 4 1/2 x 10 3/4 inches, $2,380.
- Cowan pottery vase, creamy yellow fish, bubbles and waves, green ground, oval, marked, Viktor Schreckengost, c.1931, 6 1/2 x 5 1/4 inches, $4,225.
