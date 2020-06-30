Current Prices
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
• Mt. Washington vase, souvenir of Castle Craig Hubbard Park, Meriden Conn., landscape with tower, green & yellow ground, 3 sides, short neck, 4 3/4 inches, $48.
• Electric lamp, torchiere, faux bamboo pole, spread base, flared brass shade, Russel Wright, 65 inches, $150.
• Poster, music concert, Simon & Garfunkel, January 22, Lincoln Center, black stylized letters figures, blue & green shadows, 1967, 40 x 26 inches, $207.
• Doll, Effanbee, Honey, hard plastic, blond hair with bangs, sleep eyes, peach taffeta party dress, black shoes with bows, 1951, 18 inches, $374.
• Jewelry, pin, flowerpot, sterling silver, garnet cabochon blossoms, Georg Jensen, 1940s, 2 x 1 3/4 inches, $688.
• Toy, Mickey Mouse Nifty Jazz Drummer, Mickey Mouse holds drumsticks, tin lithograph, mechanical, 1930s, George Borgfeldt, 7 inches, $840.
• Glass vase, dark amber, band of tan diagonal stripes, bulbous, squat, flared out rim, Lino Tagliapietra, Murano, Italy, 1982, 9 3/4 x 12 inches, $1,375.
• Cut Glass goblets, wine, cranberry cut to clear, triple mitre cutting with deep hobnails, wafer stem, scalloped foot, American Brilliant Period, 4 3/4 inches, pair, $1,840.
• Rookwood pottery plaque, scenic, Near Lookout Mountain, path through trees, mountains, vellum glaze, E.T Hurley, 1922, frame, 9 x 12 inches, $3,375.
• Furniture, Ox Chair & Ottoman, Hans Wegner, tan leather, elongated headrest, roll arms, chrome•plated steel base, 1960•1990, 35 x 39 inches, $6,875.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.