Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Decoy, duck, wood, carved, old mottled dark paint, lead weight, Cleve Dabler, Barnegat Bay, N.J., c. 1935, 7 x 17 1/2 inches, $65.
- Jewelry, necklace, pendant, rhinestones, shades of blue, oval center stone, smaller stones surround, silver link chain, Schreiner, c. 1960, pendant, 2 inches, $280.
- Bank, Devil with 2 Faces, cast iron, black paint, A.C. Williams, c.1906, 4 1/2 x 3 1/4 inches, $315.
- Advertising clock, Ringling Bros. Circus, Next Free Show, paint on board, stylized sun, rainbow band, white arrow hands, 1960s, 24 x 24 inches, $500.
- Cut glass punch bowl, Champion pattern by J. Hoare, notched & scalloped rim, full cut skirted base, American Brilliant Period, 12 x 12 inches, $805.
- Furniture, table, tavern, William & Mary, cherry, ash, oak, inlaid compass star, oval, turned legs, New York, 20 x 38 x 28 inches, $960.
- Moorcroft pottery vase, Leaves & Berries, shaded yellow, red & orange, burgundy ground, bulbous, tapered neck, flared rim, signed, 10 inches, $1,000.
- Baseball card, Joe Tinker, hands on knees, Cubs jersey, Piedmont, T206, 1909-1911, $1,260.
- Toy, locomotive, whistler, tin, black & red paint, openwork wheels, bell, clockwork mechanism, Ives, 8 1/2 x 10 inches, $1,845.
- Doll, French Fashion, bisque swivel head, brunette mohair curls, jointed wood body, wool walking suit, boots, 15 1/2 inches, $3,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.