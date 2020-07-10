Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Tole coal scuttle, black, crackled pattern, gold bands, tapered rectangle, ball feet, domed lid, 17 x 18 inches, $45.
- American Indian basket, Choctaw, Mississippi bamboo, river cane, natural dye, large diamond pattern, black, orange, tan, square base flared to round top, c. 1970, 18 x 19 inches, $280.
- Architectural, frieze, terra-cotta, semi-circular, shield, 2 stylized dragons, acanthus tails, egg & dart band, squared border, made up of 10 sections, $480.
- Weathervane, whale, tail up, cut copper, weathered gold patina, red glass eye, stand, 6 x 17 inches, $610.
- Advertising sign, “Twin Drive-In Theater,” “Turn Right” printed inside arrow, metal, painted, green, reflective yellow letters, New York City area, 24-inch diameter, $750.
- Doll, Madame Alexander, Cinderella, plastic, Tosca wig, blue taffeta gown, rhinestone crown, 1955, 8 inches, $920.
- Garden settee, Georgian style, distressed hardwood, banded circle & slat back, slat seat, scroll arms, 20th century, 38 x 55 inches, $1,045.
- Cut glass humidor, Richelieu pattern by J. Hoare, flared rim, flattened hobstar cut lid, ray cut base, American Brilliant Period, 8 1/4 x 5 1/4 inches, $1,610.
- Jewelry, cuff bracelet, poured glass stones, various shapes, green, red, blue, amber & aqua, set in gold tone metal, stamped Chanel, 6 1/4 x 2 inches, $2,125.
- Furniture, sofa, Chesterfield, worn burgundy leather, button tufted back & seat, roll arms, casters, label, George Smith, Newcastle, England, 35 x 80 inches, $5,760.
