Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Bookends, Old Salt, fisherman, yellow slicker, rain hat, cast iron, painted, 7 inches, pair $95.
- Fenton carnival glass water pitcher, Fluffy Peacock pattern, ruffled rim, applied green glass handle, c.1910, 9 3/4 inches, $200.
- Advertising thermometer, We Recommend Ex-Lax for Constipation, The Chocolated Laxative, tin, blue ground, 39 x 8 inches, $360.
- Toy, Howdy Doody Delivery wagon, tricycle with wagon on back, Clarabell drives, celluloid head & legs, tin lithograph, friction, Linemar, box, 5 1/2 x 5 inches, $780.
- Steuben glass vase, mirror black over alabaster, acid cut-back, pussy willow tree design, Corning New York, 6 1/2 x 6 inches, $825.
- Barber chair, horse’s head, brown, light green, leather seat, marked, Emil J. Paidar Co., Chicago, c.1910, child’s size, $1,375.
- Phonograph, record player, Victor III, original oak spear tip horn, exhibition reproducer, felt turntable, c.1915, 32 x 16 inches, horn 21 3/4 inches, $1,600.
- Furniture, table, tole & wrought iron, painted classical decoration, Greek key frieze, swan mounts, shaped stretcher, 17 3/4 x 37 1/2 inches, $2,125.
- Bank, mechanical, tiger, sticks out tongue, red box back, tin, Sallheimer & Strauss, 5 1/4 x 3 x 2 inches, $7,200.
