Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Advertising soda fountain tumbler, 7 UP, green glass, cylindrical with pinched sides, white, UP logo with bubbles on each side, 1940s-1950s, 5 1/4 x 2 7/8 inches, $35.
Louwelsa pottery vase, painted blackberry vines, leaves and fruit, shaded dark brown glaze, tapered tall cylinder form, handle, signed "M. Lybarger," impressed Louwelsa mark on bottom, 12 3/4 inches, $135.
Box, letters, mahogany, open lattice sides, hinged lid with two slots for letters and plaques for "Answered" and "Unanswered" flanking a brass scroll handle, two shaped open compartments on sides, bun feet, England 1800s, 6 x 10 3/4 x 6 inches, $250.
Furniture, desk, Queen Anne, tiger maple, heavily figured, slant front over four dovetailed drawers, turned pulls, fitted interior, New England, late 18th century, 42 1/2 x 36 x 19 inches, $440.
Minton plate set, Denmark pattern, iron red flowers, leaves and scrolls, white ground, eight-sided, impressed and stamped Minton marks, 10 1/2 inches, 12 piece, $565.
Paperweight, scarab, blue matte glaze, impressed Grueby mark, 1 1/2 x 2 3/4 inches, $625.
Glass decanter, gold Favrile glass, double gourd body with applied lily pads all around, shaped stopper, paper label for Tiffany Glass & Decorating Co., early 1900s, 9 1/4 x 4 1/4 inches, $790.
Print, Japanese, woodblock, Kawase Hasui, Lingering Snow at Hikone Castle, from Selections of Views of the Tokaido, color, published by Watanabe, marked with seal in margin, 1934, 14 1/4 x 9 3/8 inches, $875.
Radio, Sparton Bluebird, round, blue mirror with painted wooden case, black ball feet, Walter Dorwin Teague for Sparks-Withington Co., 1934, 14 1/2 inches diameter, $1,875.
Jewelry, pendant, bow, set with diamonds, three dangling pearls, each with different cap decoration, white and black diamonds, 18K white gold, enamel, chain, La Nouvelle Bague, pendant 2 3/8 inches, $2,125.
