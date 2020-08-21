Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Mt. Washington salt & pepper shakers, enamel flowers, yellow ground, squat fig shape, 2 3/4 inches, $95.
- Game, Bambino Baseball, field with target holes at bases and outfield positions, tin lithograph, wooden ball & bat, Mansfield Products, 1946, box, 12 x 20 inches, $155.
- Eskimo snowshoes, Bear Paw, natural bent wood, animal hide weaving, c. 1925, 36 x 18 inches, pair, $250.
- Garden patio lounge chair, Radar, cast iron mesh, black, rounded form, leg rest, 6 legs, M. Tempestini, Salterini, 28 x 30 inches, $375.
- World War II parachute, Air Force, folded into backpack, canvas & leather straps, label, Reliance Mfg. Co., June 22, 1943, $705.
- Pairpoint lamp, reverse painted glass shade, row of trees, loving cup shape base, silver accents, William Macy, 27 1/2 inches, $830.
- Furniture, chair, Shell, Model CH07, painted & laminated wood, leather, label, Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, designed in 1963, made in 2004, 29 x 36 inches, $1,065.
- Popeye toy truck, Hauler & Trailer, Popeye Transit Co., Local Distance Moving, tin, lithograph, box, 1958, 6 x 9 inches, $1,475.
- Silver — sterling, mint julep cups, cylindrical with slight taper, monogram, banded rim & foot, S. Kirk & Son, 3 3/4 in., 10 piece, $2,090.
- Pepsi-Cola vending machine, Drink Pepsi-Cola, Hits the Spot, Vendo 81, blue & white with red Pepsi script logo, 59 x 27 inches, $6,875.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.