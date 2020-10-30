Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Textile, apron, Odd Fellows, cotton, All-Seeing Eye, classical female figures, leaves, green grosgrain ribbon, 1800s, 17 x 16 inches, $60.
- Sewing machine, B. Eldredge Automatic, black, flower decoration, stamped needle plate, plaque on base, National Sewing Machine Co., 9 x 14 inches, $105.
- Toy, train set, Twin Train, tin lithograph, track base with city graphics, hills, two windup trains, signal device, Technofix, Bim Bam on box, 24 inches, $240.
- Cast iron, cigar cutter, round, tab handle, embossed dish base, marked, James G. Blaine, Brunhoff Mfg. Co., Cincinnati, 5 x 6 1/4 inches, $355.
- Furniture, tavern table, Queen Anne, pine and maple, porringer top, tapered legs, pad feet, 18th century, 28 1/2 x 27 1/2 x 31 inches, $405.
- Baccarat, box, piano shape, clear paneled glass, gilt bronze mount, hinged lid, egg & dart trim, tapered feet, 4 x 5 3/4 x 5 inches, $640.
- Dinnerware, place setting, Dinner Plate pattern, black & white transfer print, Roy Lichtenstein, marked Jackson China for Durable Dish Co., 1966, six piece, $1,375.
- Glass, vase, G. Argy-Rousseau, white, purple flowers, green leaves, brown stems, pate-de-verre, molded signature, c.1900, 4 x 2 1/2 inches, $2,000.
- Pottery, midcentury, vase, coupe, mottled luster glaze, cylindrical, short splayed foot, Beatrice Wood, 5 1/2 x 5 1/2 inches, $2,750.
- Game, chess & backgammon set, lacquered wood box reversible board, jade chess pieces, Chinese export, 14 3/4 x 7 1/2 inches, $3,520.
