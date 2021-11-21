Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Pattern glass water set, Coin Dot, cranberry shaded to clear, bulbous pitcher with elongated neck stretched to four-sided rim, four tumblers, five pieces, $60.
- Furniture, mirror, neoclassical style, giltwood, brown paint between molded sides, crest with gilt ribbon swag, rosettes in corners, fleur-de-lis finials, 36 x 25 inches, $125.
- Candy container, turkey, molded papier-mache, realistically painted, two metal feet, head pulls off to reveal opening, Germany, 5 x 3 inches, $200.
- Dinnerware, platter, "His Majesty," turkey in a field, autumn fruit and nut border, shades of brown, red and green, oval, marked "Made in England by Johnson Bros.," 20 1/2 x 16 inches, $235.
- Coin, Pilgrim half-dollar, side view of a pilgrim man holding prayer book, "In God We Trust," Mayflower ship on reverse with Pilgrim Tercentenary Celebration 1620-1920, $300.
- Jewelry, necklace, pendant, Joy & Sorrow theater masks, heavy link chain with lobster clasp, 14K yellow gold, Italy, 1970s-1980s, pendant 3/4 inches, chain 20 inches, $410.
- Staffordshire plate, Historical Blue, "Niagara Falls from the American Side," shell border, transfer decorated, oval, Enoch Wood & Sons, Burslem, England, c. 1829, 14 3/4 inches, $565.
- Advertising sign, "Pilgrim Fathers, A 10(cent) Cigar That Merits the Name It Bears," W.K. Gresh & Sons Makers, image of three pilgrim men on center, embossed tin, green ground, gilt fans in corners, Sentenne & Green, 19 x 27 inches, $900.
- Chrome cocktail shaker, Empire, William Archibald Welden for Revere Copper & Brass Inc., cylindrical, rounded cover, butterscotch Bakelite trim, applied D-shaped handle, marked "Revere, Rome, N.Y.," 1938, 12 x 6 3/4 inches, $1,060.
- Lamp, chandelier, pendant, Sputnik, 24 arms with lights radiating from bronze ball center, white enamel perforated shades, Italy, midcentury modern, 58 x 62 inches, $1,250.
