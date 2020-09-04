Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Candlestick, figural, partially nude putti standing, holding cornucopia candleholder, porcelain, Royal Heidelberg, 9 x 4 inches, $45.
- Sampler, verse, Swiftness of Time, flower basket, buildings, birds, butterflies, flower and vine border, Emma Leader, aged 10 years, England, 1849, silk, linen, frame, 18 x 13 inches, $255.
- Kitchen, kettle, copper, lid with finial, hammered, gooseneck spout, shaped swing handle, stamped on handle, Dayton/Stutsman, 19th century, 11 inches, $375.
- Steuben glass sculpture, American flag, block form, raised stripes, 50 etched stars, wood stand, signed, 3 1/2 x 6 x 2 1/4 inches, $485.
- Toy, Jetsons turnover tank, Jetson character graphics, tin lithograph, Marx, box, 1963, 4 x 3 x 2 1/2 inches, $525.
- Folk art, game board, Parcheesi, red, black, green & yellow, squares, rectangles, triangles, 2-sided, c. 1900, 18 x 20 3/4 inches, $705.
- Doll, French, bisque socket head, glass eyes, kid body, blond mohair wig, pierced ears, olive green dress, hat with gray feather, dog on string leash, 16 inches, $1,010.
- Firefighting, helmet, Chapman Steamer, leather, white, John Olson Co., New York, c. 1860, 9 1/4 x 14 1/2 inches, $1,625.
- Furniture, cart, Regency, mahogany, galleried top, frieze drawer, shelves, turned supports, cuff casters, c. 1890, 41 x 44 x 13 inches, $1,830.
- Clock, Bradley & Hubbard, Gambrinus, King of Beers, crown, long hair & beard, sits on keg, raised stein, blinking eye, cast iron, marked, c. 1859, 12 x 7 inches, $5,100.
