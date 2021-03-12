Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Postcard, St. Patrick’s Day, The Top O’ The Mornin’ To You, leprechaun tipping his top hat, green overcoat, green-and-white-striped pants, embossed, divided back, Ellen Clapsaddle, International Art Publ. Co., printed in Germany, $30.
Decanter, Old Fitzgerald Whiskey, Sons of St. Patrick, Irish-American Signers of Declaration of Independence, bicentennial, 1776-1976, shamrock garlands, harp, eagle, ceramic, gold trim, crown finial, 4/5 qt., $265.
Water pitcher, pewter, bulbous bottom, cinched neck, shaped handle, conical lid, disc finial, marked, William, McQuilken, Philadelphia, c. 1850, 10 inches, $375.
Desk, George Washington style, kneehole, mahogany, top surface has two raised shelves on each side, center drawer flanked by three drawers on each side, eight tapered legs, marked “Wallace Nutting” in drawer, 35 x 65 inches, $490.
Belleek basket, Rathmore, fine latticework, four flower heads, green buds and leaves, loop-and-bud border, blue twisted trim and handles, oval bowl, marked, 3 x 12 x 9 inches, $600.
Toy car, Buick coupe, cast iron, light-green paint, black trim, driver inside, Arcade Mfg. Co., 3 3/4 x 9 x 3 1/2 inches, $750.
Candlestick, copper, gilt, twisted stem, shaped socket, ruffled bobeche, domed foot, marked, Marie Zimmerman, c. 1925, 12 1/2 x 5 1/4 inches, $1,000.
Grueby pottery vase, willow leaves, drippy blue glaze, crackled ivory ground, oval, five scallops on rim, marked “RE” for Ruth Erickson, 1899-1910, 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 inches, $1,620.
Coin-operated pinball arcade game, Chicago Coins Big League Bullseye Baseball, 10 cents, playing field graphics, c. 1955, 74 x 26 inches, $2,090.
Tiffany silver water pitcher, allover repousse flowers and leaves, bulbous, beaded band on cylindrical neck, handle with female mask, c. 1865, 9 inches, $5,500.
