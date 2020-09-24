Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Brass, mailbox, raised lion's head, envelope style hinged lid, shaped wire bundle holder on bottom, England, 14 1/2 inches, $70.
- Royal Doulton vase, landscape, cows in field with daisies, flambe glaze, swollen cylinder form, rolled rim, 8 1/2 inches, $175.
- Redware pottery pie plate, wavy yellow slip line decoration, 1800s, 11 inches, $225.
- Sterling silver sauce boat & undertray, pattern No. E281, C-scroll handle, marked, Whiting, 20th century, 4 1/2 inches, tray 6 inches, $315.
- Iron, boot scraper, semicircular, scrolled ends, inclined granite base, early 19th century, 9 3/4 x 8 x 9 inches, $440.
- Furniture, mirror, Federal, painted decoration on frame, reverse painted glass tablet, courting scene, blue flower, c.1800, 12 1/2 x 7 inches, $750.
- Necklace, fleurettes, small etched glass flowers, elongated barrels, silk cord, Rene Lalique, France, 20 inches, $850.
- Daum cameo glass rose bowl, mottled green, enameled forest scene, folded in rim, signed Daum Nancy with the Cross of Lorraine, c.1920, 3 inches, $1,250.
- Toy, astronaut, red suit, clear helmet, holds tool with both hands, tin lithograph, battery-operated, Daiya, Japan, box, 11 1/2 x 5 1/2 x 6 1/4 inches, $1,720.
- Purse, evening bag, black fabric, silk lining, metal frame, enamel, coral closure, Art Deco style, attributed to Cartier, early 20th century, 7 1/4 x 7 inches, $2,005.
