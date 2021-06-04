Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Kitchen, egg sizing scale, “Jiffy Way/Automatic/Speedy/Dependable,” indicators for small, medium, large and extra large, curved platform for egg, metal, 9 inches, $50.
Moorcroft Pottery cabinet vase, pomegranate, grapes, greens, reds, dark blue ground, baluster shape, rolled rim, marked, England, 4 inches, $175.
Fan, Old Havana by Fanimation, floor model, cast metal, round scrolled frame, hinged, cylindrical stem, round paneled base, 49 inches, $275.
Toy, Transformer, Heroic Autobot, Headmaster Highbrow, metal and plastic, original box and packaging, 1987, 9 inches, $390.
Game, gaming wheel, wood, numbers 1 through 30, randomly placed, turned wood stand with flapper pointer, 1800s, 20 1/2 x 14 1/2 inches, $490.
Furniture, bookcase cupboard, mahogany, crown over double Gothic glazed maple cubbyholes and drawers, two paneled doors, England, c. 1915, 79 x 48 inches, $525.
Tea caddy, sarcophagus form, mahogany, geometric parquetry inlay all around, two interior compartments flank a center bowl well, velvet lining, 4 button feet, England, 1800s, 7 1/2 x 14 x 7 3/4 inches, $600.
Baccarat glass candelabrum, two S-scroll arms, flared bobeches, two tapered prism drops, fluted tapered stem, spread foot, 16 inches, $1,150.
Garden seating set, wrought iron, white paint, pierced back & seat, floral relief crests, scrolls, scroll arms, double arched stretchers, cabriole legs, two chairs and settee, 1890s, settee 36 x 44 inches, three pieces, $1,500.
Silver, Mexican, pitcher, hammered, bulbous body, rolled rim, rosewood scroll handle, William Spratling, Taxco, Mexico, 1940-1946, 7 x 7 3/4 inches, $2,375.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.