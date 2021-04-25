Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Advertising crock, Wesson Oil, For Making Good Things To Eat, stoneware, white glaze, blue band and lettering, straight sides, rolled rim, 4 x 4 inches, $25.
- Rug, penny, felt, six-sided, made up of multicolored circles within circles, gray, purple, burgundy, orange and black, c. 1885, 32 x 36 inches, $300.
- Coca-Cola advertising cooler, Drink Coca-Cola on sides, metal, red paint, nickel-plated mounts, galvanized steel interior, lift lid, raised handle, Acton Mfg. Co., Kansas, 19 x 17 x 12 inches, $335.
- Furniture, pie safe, poplar, two doors each with three punched tin panels, wide drawer over two paneled doors, paneled sides, late 1800s, 72 x 39 inches, $465.
- Staffordshire sauce bowl, ladle and tray, landscape, Passaic Falls, Pass in the Catskill Mountains, blue transfer, domed cover, feather handles, flower finial, 6 x 8 inches, $510.
- Picture, silhouette, mother, seated, two children, one on her lap, one holds doll, cut and applied paper, inscribed Mrs Tringhams-Wythe 1828, burl frame, 13 x 16 inches, $750.
- Purse, shoulder tote bag, Chanel, black caviar leather, large stitched CC logo on front, black leather interior with zipper pocket, 12 x 16 x 4 inches, $1,040.
- Tiffany glass bud vase, shaped goose neck, bulbous and stretched mouth, silver iridescent, pulled stripes, Favrile, marked, c. 1901, 14 x 5 inches, $2,500.
- Sterling silver center bowl, oval, paneled sides taper to pedestal base, swollen morning glory band at top, marked, Gorham, Martele, 1909, 6 1/2 x 10 inches, $2,950.
- Automobile gas globe, Magnolia Gasoline, milk glass, two lenses, white magnolia blossom, green leaves, red letters, metal mount with original red paint, 16 1/2 inches, $4,270.
