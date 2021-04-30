Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Noritake cup, yellow bird with little chick, perched on flowering branch, Mother’s Day 1973 in gilt letters on bottom, slightly flared shape, 3 x 3 1/2 inches, $15.
- Limoges trinket box, painted lid, To Mother With Love, bouquet of flowers, leafy sprig band, gilt metal ribbon and bow mount, signed on bottom, Chamart, Limoges, France, 1950s, 1 1/2 x 2 1/2 inches, $95.
- Inkwell, Zodiac pattern, patinated bronze, six sides, angled corners, molded panels with zodiac signs and interlocking knots, glass liner, marked Tiffany Studios, 3 3/4 x 6 1/2 inches, $275.
- Toy, sky rocket, Douglas B-335, wings marked with U.S. Navy & U.S. Air Force insignia, tin, lithographed, pilot in plastic bubble, Bandai, Japan, box, 6 x 18 x 4 inches, $340.
- Iron boot scrape, wrought, floral design with curved sides, Newport, Rhode Island, 18th century, 16 x 14 inches, $460.
- Clock, Purina Chows, Sanitation Products, double bubble type, metal and plastic, Arabic numerals on red and white checkerboard ground, decal on back, Advertising Products, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, 15 inches dia., $550.
- Pair of fireplace andirons, each a figural dog, whippet, seated, patinated bronze, elongated body & neck, collar with impressed diamond decoration, curled tail helps form base, marked M.E.K., c. 1920, 22 inches, $750.
- Jewelry, bracelet, curved sterling silver links, alternating with amethyst cabochons, marked “Jewels by Antonio [Pineda],” and “Taxco / Mexico,” 1950s, 1 x 6 1/2 inches, $1,060.
- Silver, Mexican set of teaspoons, Amarres Disco or Heavy Disc pattern, shafts with wire banding and ball tips, marked, William Spratling, each 5 3/4 inches, 12 pieces, $2,000.
- Furniture, screen, Gustav Stickley, leather, brass studs, oak frame, with trestle base, c. 1910, 35 x 31 x 11 inches, $2,500.
