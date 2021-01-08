Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Silver bowl, flared shape, rolled rim, cylindrical foot, figural bird sits on rim, bird with mother-of-pearl inlaid trim, marked Mexico, 2 3/4 x 7 1/4 inches, $55.
- Advertising, trade sign, Antiques, wood, painted, white ground, red letters with pointed detail, two-sided, 6 x 24 inches, $120.
- Cane, wood, walking stick, L-shaped handle, carved hound’s head grip, c.1890, 33 inches, $260.
- Jewelry, earrings, oval rutilated quartz drop, sterling silver stem and stud, Georg Jensen, 2 3/8 inches, $300.
- Furniture, cupboard, stepback, butternut, grain painted trim, two sections, two glazed doors over two drawers over two doors, Pennsylvania, 84 x 47 inches, $445.
- Cut glass nappy, trellis pattern, scalloped and notched edge, Egginton, c.1890, 6 inches, $575.
- Toy, vehicle, Martian Flying Saucer, Red Man In Space, bubble top, rotating space man inside, tin lithograph, friction, marked TN Japan, 6 1/4 x 6 1/4 inches, $740.
- Advertising, sign, Sierra National Forest, Muir Trail, U.S. Forest Service shield and tree logo, metal, green letters, white ground, 4 x 12 inches, $1,170.
- Popeye, sand pail, lithographed tin, Popeye with kids at beach, smiling sun, red shovel, J. Chein, 1932, 6 x 6 inches, $1,680.
- Bottle, McKeever’s Army Bitters, red amber, raised cannonballs and Civil War drum on shoulder, 10 3/8 inches, $3,570.
