• Advertising sign, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Field Testing Station, Western gentleman with big bushy moustache, tan coat, 10-gallon hat, holds bottle on top of keg, tin over cardboard, frame, 23 by 18 inches, $45.
• Doll, Lone Ranger, composition, painted, black mask, cloth plaid shirt, yellow plastic chaps and bandanna, 16 inches, $285.
• Rookwood pottery vase, golden yellow flowers, green stems, caramel and brown ground, standard glaze, oval, slightly cylindrical rim, Jeanette Swing, 1903, 7 3/4 by 1 3/4 inches, $320.
• Disneyana, game, Mickey Mouse Tidley Winks, Mickey, Minnie and Pluto characters, each stands over a red cup, cardboard wall with red brick graphics, multicolored plastic discs, Chad Valley, box 10 inches, $400.
• Lalique bowl, Nemours, clear, rows of frosted daisies with black enamel centers, etched Lalique France on bottom, 4 by 10 inches, $525.
• Garden settee, wrought-iron wire, scrolled back with five arches, five sets of concentric circles form seats, curled arms, twisted and looped legs, 30 by 86 by 18 inches, $720.
• Sterling silver creamer, Elizabeth II, cow shape, curled tail, flower garland on back, marked, Nat Leslie, Silver Vaults, London, 1967, 4 ounces, 6 inches, $880.
• Pair of porcelain candleholders, elephant form, pink glaze, enameled flowers on blanket, howdah holds candle, Chinese, 19th century, 4 inches, pair, $1,135.
•Furniture, etagere, wrought-iron, scrollwork pediment with brass finial, frame with four concave curved posts, curled feet, five graduated glass shelves, 76 by 48 by 24 inches, $1,875.
• Toy, yellow taxi, No. 5, lithographed tin, pictures driver and passengers, battery operated, slot for quarter on top, insert coin and cab drives forward and light on top lights up, door on bottom to retrieve coin, box, Ichiko, Japan, 1955, 9 inches, $2,375.
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.