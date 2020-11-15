Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
- Movie, poster, Papillon, Steve McQueen & Dustin Hoffman portraits, The Greatest Adventure of Escape is Back, dated 1976, 41 x 27 inches, $85.
- Copeland Spode, platter, turkey in field on center, red & white flower border, shaped gadrooned edge, marked, England, 23 x 18 inches, $195.
- Door stop, horse, standing, cast iron, painted black, marked Hunter on front, copyright 1949, 10 1/2 x 12 inches, $235.
- Cut glass, vase, Propeller pattern, Marshall Field, oval, step cut neck with horizontal ribs, double notched angular handles, 9 3/4 x 7 inches, $460.
- Toy, robot, Mr. Atom, battery operated, Advance Doll & Toy Company, Conn., box, 1960s, 18 1/2 x 8 3/4 x 6 1/2 inches, $555.
- Purse, handbag, Alma, Louis Vuitton, monogrammed coated canvas, tan Vachetta leather handles & base, gold tone hardware, 14 inches wide, $675.
- Weather vane, codfish, copper, textured scales, gold patina, stand, 10 x 21 1/2 inches, $710.
- Beatles, bicycle seat, Yellow Submarine, steel frame, vinyl covering with groovy submarine & waves image, Huffy, 1968, 9 x 9 inches, $1,500.
- Chinese export, fruit basket, porcelain, lobed rim with openwork, center decorated with flowers, branches & birds, c.1750, 3 x 8 inches, $1,625.
- Furniture, chair, Scandinavian design, curved back, burgundy upholstery & bolster cushion, teak splayed legs, Nanna Ditzel for A.P. Stolen, 1953, 27 x 32 inches, $3,000.
