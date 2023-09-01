Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 5:41 pm
William J. Reedy, Jr. (Clinton)
Francie Hill (Bettendorf)
Helen Diane Klare Dahlin (Lenoir, NC)
Earl R. Quick (Clinton)
Melvin E. Shoemaker (Morrison, Ill.)
Sally Carroll (Cedar Rapids)
