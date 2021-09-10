Buckeye, Ariz.: Debra Jean Stewart
Clinton: Andrew Barrett, Jack Merdian, Elaine Michaelsen, Vernard Reuter, Wilbur Snodgrass
Preston: Mary Gibson
Thomson, Ill.: Ronald Tucker
Elaine L. Michaelsen, 96, of Clinton passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Park Vista in Camanche. Arrangements are being planned at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
Ronald Tucker, 65, of Thomson, formerly of Camanche passed away Thursday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
