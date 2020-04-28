Clinton: Gerald Bader, Richard DeHaven, William Smith
Deaths, A4
Obituaries
Gerald "Jerry" Bader, 67, of Clinton passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory has been entrusted with his care. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
