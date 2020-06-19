Clinton: Darlene Clarke, Norlene Tholen
Miles: Rosalee Schlecht
Sabula: Keith May
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 4:10 pm
Keith L. May, 75, of Sabula passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
