Clinton: Dolores Barrette, Kellie Mess, LaVerne Rogis, Phyllis Schriner, Earl Spencer
Preston: Darla Bormann
Rancho Mirage, Calif.: David Carstensen Sr.
Red Wing, Minn.: John Boitman
Spokane Valley, Wash.: Beverly Putman
Beverly Putman of Spokane Valley, WA, formerly of Clinton, passed away December 2, 2021. A Mass for Beverly Putman will be Thursday February 10th at 10:30 am at Prince of Peace Church, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Earl L. Spencer, 71, of Clinton passed away Thursday, February 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services are being planned at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
