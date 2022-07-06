Camanche: Charles Jr. Blount
Clinton: Shirley Baasch, Charleen Cunningham, Robert Grossman, Dr. William "Curt" Lowe
Hamlin, W.Va.: Venice Linville
Sterling, Ill.: Daniel Galant Jr.
West Liberty: Larry Shields
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 9:59 pm
