Paula Rice, passed away Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Thomson. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. the same day.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
