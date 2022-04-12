Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.