Duane E. Bark 62 Clinton, died Monday Jan. 17, 2022 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service held later date. Memorials to the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
Charleen Smith, 85 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, January 16th. Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place June 25, 2022 at her home. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. View her obit at www.papefh.com.
