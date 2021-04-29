Clinton: John Cooper
Lake Summerset, Ill.: Robert Carroll
John Alan Cooper, 76, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home in Clinton. Funeral Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Brenda Pringle, 67 of Folletts, passed away Wednesday, April 28th at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday, May 1st at the DeWitt fairgrounds. See Brenda's obituary at www.papefh.com
