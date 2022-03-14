Sunny to partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Camanche: Marilyn Pearson, Randy Williams
Clinton: Sherry Ralston
Morrison, Ill.: Betty Tegeler
Phoenix: Arlyn Haferbier
BETTY JANE TEGELER, 94, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Resthave Home in Morrison. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional Information: www.bosmarenkes.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.