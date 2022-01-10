Amana: Lorraine Mohr
Camanche: L. Eugene Kooi, Richard Stuhlman
Charlotte: John Connole
Clinton: Mildred Baker, Mary Lee Campbell, Dean Bodnar, Wade Hemphill, Gerald Petersen
DeWitt: Richard Peasley
Erie, Ill.: Sandra Keag
Dean A. Bodnar, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at CGH Medical Center - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Richard Stuhlman, 84, of Camanche passed away Friday, January 7. His body was donated to the University of Iowa. Snell-Zornig Funerals Homes is caring for the family and his full obituary can be viewed at www.snellzornig.com.
