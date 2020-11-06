Clinton: James Diercks, Marie Mascagni, Sharon Tatro
Fulton, Ill.: June Matyas
Morrison, Ill.: Doug Seelye, Harold Tomman Jr.
James Lee Dierks, 72, of Clinton, died November 4th. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7th at River Church in Clinton. Visit Jim's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Sharon L. "Tate" Tatro 83 Clinton, died Thursday Nov. 5th, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center. Cremation rites will be accorded. No services planned at this time. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences www.papefh.com.
