Camanche: Thomas L. Christofferson
Clinton: Linda Anderson
Haysville, Kansas: Julie Russell
Mount Prospect, Ill.: Mary Tegeler
North Aurora, Ill.: Sharon Reynolds
Palatine, Ill.: Valerie Varnes
Savanna, Ill.: Joseph Parker
HAYSVILLE [mdash] Julie L. (Gluesing) Russell, 63, of Haysville, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Wichita, following a courageous battle with cancer and underlying health conditions. Julie was born on October 28, 1956, in DeWitt, Iowa to Irvin and Cherol (Burde…
CLINTON [mdash] Linda Diane Anderson, 67, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled at this time. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements…
