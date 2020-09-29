Clinton: Julia Ketelsen, Pamela Swanson
Miles: Steve Klemme
Welton: Carol Roeder
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 6:43 pm
Audrey Fullan, 92 of Clinton, passed away Monday, September 28th. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, October 1st at the Pape Funeral Home with services being scheduled for Friday at the funeral home.
