Mildred E. Baker, 82 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at The Ivy in Davenport. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Further arrangements are pending with the Pape Funeral Home.
Gerald Petersen, age 79, Clinton, Iowa Passed away December 19, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Medical. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life will be on January 15th from 12:30 to 3:30 at The Lodge, Eagle Point.
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
