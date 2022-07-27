Camanche: LeRoy Petersen
Clinton: Gene Biermann, Ona Kennedy, Dorene Papke
Fulton, Ill.: Dr. Dale Weber
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 8:46 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.