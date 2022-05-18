Bryant: David A. Krogman
Camanche: Marilyn Simpson
Clinton: Theodora Smith
Morrison, Ill.: Judith C. Temple
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
WALKER LAKE [mdash] Mark Richard Merboth, 59, of Nevada, died March 5, 2022, at his home. Mark died after a long illness from a progressive neurological disorder. Mark was born on April 26, 1962, in Morrison, Ill., to Charlotte and Elmer Merboth. There will be a memorial service at Argo Fay …
