Camanche: Jared Smith
Kalispell, Mont.: Jerry Renfro
Morrison, Ill.: Gregory Proud
KILA [mdash] Jerry Lee Renfro, (Jer), passed away February 24th, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. Born on June 18th, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Son to Frank L. Renfro and Mildred Louise (Ward) Renfro. Jer had many accomplishments throughout the years. Bachler's of Science from University of M…
GREGORY "PIGGY" PROUD, of Morrison died March 9th. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial visitation is 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, March 14th at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, followed by military funeral honors. View obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
