CLINTON [mdash] Betty Ann Nissen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be expr…
