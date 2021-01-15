Albany, Ill.: Dianna Remour
Camanche: Dennis Pingel
Clinton: Dorothy Lakin
Savanna, Ill.: Edward Murphy
Minneapolis: Ronald Sorensen
Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 7:48 pm
Edward "Pat" Murphy, 76, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away at home in Clinton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 3:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dorothy M. Lakin, 93, of Clinton, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Thursday at Prairie Hills - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
