Deaths Sep 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Clinton: Albert Langrehr, Shelley WilliamsDavenport: Helen PearsallErie, Ill.: Joyce Kaecker Siloam Springs, Arkansas: Kenneth FloryWindsor, Mo.: Marvin Eggers Tags Helen Pearsall Davenport Siloam Springs Ill. Joyce Kaecker Kenneth Flory Shelley Williams
