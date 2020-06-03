Clinton: William Oveson, David Schmooke
Davenport: Marilyn McAllister Monroe
Morrison, Ill.: Joan Heusinkveld
Ridgeville, Wis.: Mary Ann Corlis
Mary Corlis, 74, Ridgeville WI, formerly of Miles, IA, passed away June 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 13, 1946 to Reno and Margaret Taplin. A future celebration of life will be held.
MORRISON [mdash] JOAN M. HEUSINKVELD, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL. There will be private family services. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Dona…
