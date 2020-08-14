Albany, Ill.: Maxine Clark
Clinton: Azelene Bell, Joyce Boekeloo, Leonard Eversoll Jr.
DeWitt: Monica Green, Bob Peters, Helen Soenksen
Fulton, Ill.: Gary Doran, Becky McLuckie, Clayton Sherwood
Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 7:12 pm
Mrs. Helen Soenksen, 99, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
ALBANY [mdash] Maxine A. Clark, 87, of Albany, IL, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Clinton, Iowa. Private Graveside Services will be held in the Cordova Cemetery, Cordova, IL. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Erie is assis…
Gary Doran, 77, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending with McDonald Funeral Homes.
