Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 3:59 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Bettendorf: Allen Dornbush
Blue Grass: Paul Campbell
Clinton: Darlene Clausen, Marijo Krogman, Elaine Michaelsen, Jacquelyn Mussmann
Fulton, Ill.: David Rajcevich, Cynthia Wiersema
Savanna, Ill.: Robert Hattery
Robert Ellsworth Hattery, 75, of Savanna, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday at the Alverno, Clinton. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
