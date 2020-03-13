Clinton: Arlene Lahann
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Hand, 95, died March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, DeWitt with 10:30 a.m. Mass Saturday in church. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
