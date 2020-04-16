Clinton: Norman Bolton, Brandon Sturtz
Norman Ralph Bolton, 65, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Clinton. Private services will be held at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
