Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 6:34 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Camanche: Wayne Malcom
Clinton: Joseph Byers
James "Jimmy" Heath Sr., 73, formerly of the Clinton area, died July 25, in Waco Texas. He is survived by sons Tom and Jim; and sisters - Sally Schaaf and Diane Dethmann. Arrangements are pending.
