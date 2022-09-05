Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Camanche: James Krava
Clinton: Thomas Mulholland, Dr. Alfonso Torres, Joseph Witt
Denver: Lucille Smith
DeWitt: Clarine Gereau, Daniel Hartmann
Fulton, Ill.: Lauri Drobak
Mediapolis: Raymond Borrison
Thomson, Ill.: Annette Nave
