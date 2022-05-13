Clinton: Richard C. Eversoll
Fulton, Ill.: Owen W. Bailey
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
MESA [mdash]Larry Neal Moldermaker passed away September 1, 2021 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Mesa, AZ where he resided. He was born September 15, 1942 to George and Ellamae (Voss) Moldermaker of Fulton, IL. Larry graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 with academic hono…
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
CLINTON [mdash] Richard "Dick" Eversoll, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 10 - 11 AM at the Pape Funeral Ho…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.